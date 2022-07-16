Raheens pass stern St.Laurence's test in thrilling Senior Championship game
Joe Mallon Motors Senior Football Championship Preliminary Round
Raheens 4-16
St Laurences 3-9
Raheens got their Senior Football Championship campaign underway with a win over St.Laurence’s. Raheens were always favourites coming into this one facing the recently relegated Larries but it was the underdogs who led by two at the break following an action and goal packed first half.
Raheens recovered to take home victory, in large part to star man Rob Thompson on the day including the two goals coming in crucial moments either side of half time.
Raheens were without an injured Paddy Woodgate but you would know they were a man light going forward today.
Scorers
Raheens, Rob Thompson 2-7, Liam Power 1-2, Colm Power 0-4, David Fitzpatrick 1-0, Mikey McGovern 0-2, David Malone 0-1.
St.Laurence’s, Padraig Fogarty 1-2, Conor Perse 1-0, Niall O’Connor 1-0, Felix Lawler 0-3, Adam Steed 0-1, Jason McHugh 0-1, Eoin Curley 0-1, Kevin Eustace 0-1.
Teams
Raheens: Declan Campbell; Colin Ryan, Jack Hamill, Tom Early; Graham Waters, Shane McSweeney, Killian Thompson; Paul Dolan, David Fitzpatrick; David Malone, Rob Thompson, Mikey McGovern; Conor Murphy, Colm Power, Liam Power.
Subs: Jason Earley on for Conor Murphy (49 minutes), Adam Malone on for Shane McSweeney (57 minutes), Rory Donnelly on for Mikey McGovern (60 minutes), Thomas Dore on for Graham Waters (63 minutes).
St.Laurence's: Richard Redden; Michael O'Sullivan, Niall Clynch, Eoin Curley; Niall O'Connor, Kevin Eustace, Stephen Mann; Mark Glynn, Conor Perse; Oisín Grufferty, Jason McHugh, Adam Steed; Felix Lawler, Padraig Fogarty, Aaron Gorman.
Subs: Chris Fenner on for Aarom Gorman (53 minutes), Sean McLoughlin on for David Malone (53 minutes), Sean O’Driscoll on for Conor Perse (57 minutes), Jack Dargan on for Stephen Mann (66 minutes).
Referee: Fergal Barry
