Kildare Property Watch: Modern Monasterevin home for €280,000

The property at Abbeygate, Monasterevin
A spacious three-bedroom semi-detached house at 43 Abbeygate, Dublin Road, Monasterevin, is on the market with Jordan Auctioneers.
The property, which has a large rear garden, is situated in a modern residential development within close proximity of all amenities in Monasterevin.
Built circa 2003, Number 43 is a spacious residence containing c 1,238 sq ft of accommodation and is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac of just eight houses. It is presented in very good condition with the benefit of PVC double glazed windows, oil fired central heating and PVC fascia/soffit.
The accommodation comprises an entrance hall, livingroom, kitchen/dining toom, utility/back hall, guest WC, three bedrooms (main ensuite) and family bathroom.
There are good road and rail links to Dublin and the rest of the country from Monasterevin.
The property is for sale through Stephen Talbot of Jordan Auctioneers 045 433550 who is guiding €280,000 and can be contacted for information.
