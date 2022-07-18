Kildare GAA Announce UPMC Sports Medicine as official healthcare partner

Kildare GAA has announced today that UPMC Sports Medicine will become their official healthcare partner. This partnership means that UPMC, which offers trusted, high-quality health services at UPMC Kildare Hospital, the UPMC Sports Medicine Outreach Clinic in Naas, and other facilities across Ireland, will work with Kildare GAA to offer inter-county players access to top-class care and attention in sports injury and preventative care.

John Windle, general manager of UPMC Sports Medicine in Ireland said, “UPMC is proud to become the official healthcare partner of Kildare GAA. UPMC is recognised globally as a leader in sports medicine, rehabilitation and orthopaedics and is delighted to be working to find innovative ways to support the well-being of Kildare GAA players on and off the field. UPMC has a long tradition of caring for athletes at all levels, in the United States and in Ireland as the official healthcare partner of the GAA and GPA.”

Mick Gorman, Chairperson Kildare GAA stated that ‘We are delighted to announce the appointment of UPMC as our official healthcare partner. UPMC offer medical services that will assist our medical teams in providing healthcare to our players in line with international best practice in a range of areas. This partnership will be hugely beneficial to our intercounty squads and we look forward to working successfully with UPMC.

The partnership announced today will offer access to a wide variety of equipment and services to Kildare GAA, including:

AlterG® Antigravity Treadmill™, which allows for pain-free lower extremity rehabilitation by reducing gravitational forces in a fall-safe environment;

Biodex technology, which guides return to play with validated, quantitative outcomes data obtained through computerised measurement of muscle function and output;

Blood flow restriction rehabilitation, which uses a specialised tourniquet system to reduce blood flow to an extremity with the goal of increasing strength using low weight loads to mimic training at high loads; and Winback and shockwave therapy, two non-invasive, evidence-based treatments that accelerate healing from sports-related injuries.