High risk warning of forest fires in place until Wednesday across Kildare

A status Orange High Forest Fire Risk Warning is in place nationwide until Wednesday.

Coillte has advised that all outdoor use of fires, barbeques and other open ignition sources be avoided on forest lands and in other high-risk areas.

A Coillte statement said:

"Arising from current weather patterns a high fire risk is deemed to exist in all areas where hazardous fuels such as dead grasses and shrub fuels such as heather and gorse exist.

"Members of the public intending to visit forests and other recreational sites are reminded to adhere to regulations regarding fire use.

"Forest visitors should not use barbeques or open fires at any stage. Vehicles must not be parked at site entrances or impede emergency service access to forest roads.

"Where fires occur, fire behaviour is likely to be influenced by moderate windspeeds in the 15-25kmh region. Higher windspeeds above the critical 30km/h threshold may be experienced in southern areas."

Coillte also advises that all outdoor use of fires, barbeques and other open ignition sources be avoided on forest lands and in other high risk areas until further notice.

A spokesperson said that pending significant rainfall, this risk condition will remain in place until 1200 on Wednesday unless otherwise stated by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The spokesperson added: "The need for increased vigilance at this time cannot be overstated. Forest owners, farmers, rural dwellers and other countryside users are asked to be extremely vigilant regarding fire activity, to report any suspicious or illegal activity to the Gardai and to report all fires immediately to the Fire and Emergency Services via 112/999.

"Landowners are also reminded that under the Wildlife Act, it is illegal to burn growing vegetation on uncultivated land between March 1 and August 31. Persons engaged in such illegal activity are liable to prosecution and could face fines, imprisonment and penalties to their farm payments."