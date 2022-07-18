PHOTO GALLERY: Fashion, flair and best dressed from Irish Oaks day at the Curragh, Kildare

The Curragh hosted the 2022 Juddmonte Irish Oaks this past weekend and in addition to wins off tarck there were a few off it with Dannielle Gingell, is Claremorris Co Mayo he best dressed. Click to the next photo to see what she wore to be crowned winner.
Pictured above is Chris and Jennifer McCabe with Niamh and John Daly
All photos by Ben Kelly
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.