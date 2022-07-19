Naas District Court told about two suspected drugs finds in North Kildare

The case was heard in Naas District Court on Thursday, July 7. File Photograph
Substances believed to be drugs were discovered on a Maynooth resident, Naas District Court was told on Thursday, July 7.
Gardaí told the court that the suspected drugs allegedly belonged to Patrick Imiolcyzk, of 28 Donadea House, Lyreen Manor, Maynooth.
It was alleged that the 24-year-old had been found with MDMA, or ‘ecstasy,’ at Pound Lane in Maynooth on April 24, 2021.
Gardaí added that on June 4, 2021, at Manor Mills Shopping Centre in Maynooth, he was found with around €3,500 worth of suspected cannabis believed to be for the purpose of sale and supply.
Judge Cephas Power refused jurisdiction over the case, and adjourned it to July 28 to seek consent from the Director of Public Prosecutions.
