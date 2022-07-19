KILDARE WARNING: Keep BBQs well away from timber fencing or decking

A BBQ in progress / PHOTO: Dublin Fire Brigade
Householders have been urged to keep BBQs away from wooden fences and decking to prevent a fire risk.
Dublin Fire Brigade also advised to always have a bucket of water at hand in case flames break out.
The regular advice is to never leave the BBQ unattended.
Dublin Fire Brigade said:
