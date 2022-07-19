Kildare SFC: Athy recover well from Carbury scare and Maynooth win despite conceding four

Full match reports from Athy vs Carbury and Maynooth vs Round Towers below

Joe Mallon Motors SFC Preliminary round

Athy 2-11

Carbury 1-8

A major shock looked on the cards at half-time in this opening SFC clash at St Conleth's Park, on Friday evening as Carbury led 1-7 to 0-4 and with the boys in red down to 13 men Cathal McCarron having picked up a stright red card 26 minutes, just two minutes after Kevin Feely was shown black.

Carbury well worth their lead at the break. They dominated the opening half, well before those dismissals, looked more tuned in, more committed and played with pace and urgency. Athy on the other hand were all over the place. Out-played at midfield, under pressure at the back with their forward division being denied decent possession.

The break probably came at a good time for Athy as they regrouped and completely turned around their play, totally dominated the second half, while Carbury, despite the extra man, managed just a single point in the entire second half.

Sean Bride opened for Athy and Morgan O'Flaherty leveled, Athy were back in front on six when Kieran Farrell fired over.

Carbury though took over at this point, Conor Gallagher was in on goal but his pass to Jack Cully was a poor one and the chance missed but Cully soon had them level with a fine point and on ten. Carbury were in front when Aaron O'Neill saw his goal attempt blocked by James Roycroft, the ball flying over and when Derek McCormack split the posts Carbury 1-4 to 0-2 after 14 minutes.

David Hyland landed a much needed point for Athy but alert match official, Niall Colgan, spotted a foul inside and Jack Cully fired over. Morgan O'Flaherty extended the lead and when Aaron O'Neill landed another point Carbury now led 0-7 to 0-3, 22 minutes on the clock.

It was all Carbury at this stage as they attacked Athy at will and when Kevin Feely was show a black on 24 minutes for 'chatting' it spelled more trouble for Athy.

And a minute later Carbury found the Athy net with Aaron O'Neill working his way through the Athy defence and past James Rycroft, 1-7 to 0-3.

And it got worse for Athy a minute later when Cathal McCarron was given a straight red, for an off-the-ball clash with Aaron O'Neill, an offence well spotted by the linesman.

A brilliant block by Morgan O'Flaherty denied Conor Doyle but before the break, Niall Kelly converted a free to leave the half-time score reading Carbury 1-7 Athy 0-4.

Athy stepped up their game on the resumption, points from Cian Reynolds, Kevin Feely rejoined the battle, Kieran Farrell added a second as Athy dominated the early exchanges.

Kevin Feely moved inside, Kieran Farrell sent in a high ball, the county man made a brilliant catch, turned and buried it to leave it Carbury 1-6 Athy 1-7.

It looked ominous for Carbury at this stage as they seemed to sit back, failed to use their extra man to any degree as Athy were growing in confidence. Points by Paschal Connell, Niall Kelly (3) had the boys in red in the driving seat.

It took Carbury until the 49 minute to raise a white flag, Jack Cully, but there was no stopping Athy. A brilliant block by Paudie Behan saw Athy move forward with purpose with Conor Doyle setting up Niall Kelly who was in on goal but blazed over.

And with time nearly up another fine move involving Paschal Connell, Sean Moore and Paudie Behan ended with the latter finding the net.

An excellent second half display from Athy, Carbury can only wonder what might have been as Athy won comfortably 2-11 to 1-8.

Scorers

Athy, Niall Kelly 0-5 (2 frees, mark), Kevin Feely 1-0, Paudie Behan 1-0, Kieran Farrell 0-2, David Hyland 0-1, Sean Bride 0-1, Cian Reynolds 0-1, Paschal Connell 0-1,



Carbury, Aaron O'Neill 1-2, Morgan O'Flaherty 0-2, Jack Cully 0-3 (2 frees), Derek McCormack 0-1.

Teams

ATHY: James Roycroft; Sean Moore, Cathal McCarron, Darren Lawler; James McGrath, Mark Hyland, Sean Bride; David Hyland, Kevin Feely; Conor Doyle, Cian Reynolds, Michael Spillane; Kieran Farrell, James Eaton, Niall Kelly. Subs: Paschal Connell for Michael Spillane (20 minutes): Paudie Behan for Cian Reynolds (39 minutes); Killian Mulhall for Conor Doyle (60 minutes).

CARBURY: Declan Conroy; Dean Cummins, Brian O'Flaherty, Cathal Ryan; Morgan O'Flaherty, Conor Gallagher, Jimmy Dunne; Derek McCormack, Mark Cully; Aaron O'Neill, Ciaran McKeon, Willie Groome; Stephen McKeown, Jack Cully Andrew Dermody. Subs: Tommy Gill for Cathal Ryan (39 minutes); Michael Gill for Willie Groome (50 minutes): Oisin Milmoe for Stephen McKeown (54 minutes); Jack Smyth for Derek McCormack (58 minutes).

REFEREE: Niall Colgan.

Joe Mallon Motors SFC Preliminary round

Maynooth 1-15

Round Towers 4-4

The final game of Saturday's four-game programme on Saturday saw Maynooth book their place in the winners' group with a hard-earned, but deserved two point win over a Towers side that kept themselves alive with four goals, two in each half.

Maynooth looked to have this one in control of a few occasions but the boys in black and amber repleadedly broke through a wafer thin defence, took the lead for the first time on 46 minutes but failed to score for the remainder of the game.

The impressive Cathal McCabe opened for the winners, Eoin Donnellan added a second and while Neil Scanlon opened the Towers' account on nine, Maynooth tacked on a point from Neil Flynn before Kevin Donovan, combining with Paul Maguire, hit a low shot past Colin English to lead 1-3 to 0-1 with 11 minutes gone and it could have been worse with English denying Neil Flynn with a fine save.

Scanlon and McCabe exchanged points before a mix-up over a line ball saw Towers find the Maynooth net through Matthew Kelly; David Kelly added a point before Mark Waters was denied, Mark Donnellan bringing off a brilliant save.

Back came the boys in black with points from the impressive Neil Flynn (free), Cathal McCabe and Flynn again to lead 1-8 to 1-3 on 25 minutes.

A Michael Murphy free reduce the lead but then just on the break Towers got right back in it when Murphy used his pace and strength to go through the Maynooth defence before blasting to the net to leave the half-time score reading Maynooth 1-8 Round Towers 2-4.

Eoin Donnellan and Flynn extended that lead on the resumption before again Towers hit back with a goal, Neil Scanlon inside, selling Donnellan a dummy before finding the net.

Maynooth's Eoin Donnellan and a free from Neil Flynn saw Maynooth now lead by two but incredibly The Towers had one more green flag in them when Sean Hever's effort was saved but on hand to knock it to the net was David Kelly to give Towers the lead by one, 4-4 to 1-12, with 46 on the clock.

That however was it from Towers, Maynooth regrouped and hit over three unanswered points from Flynn, McCabe and Hever to win by two — 1-15 to 4-4 but conceding four goals is something they will have to address if they are to progress in the winners' group.

Scorers

Maynooth, Neil Flynn 0-6 (3 frees), Cathal McCabe 0-5, Kevin Donovan 1-0, Eoin Donnellan 0-3, Sean Hever 0-1.

Round Towers, Michael Murphy 1-1 (1 free), Matthew Kelly 1-0, Neil Scanlon 1-2 (free), David Kelly 1-1.

Teams

MAYNOOTH: Mark Donnellan; Cathal Quinn, Sean Kennedy, Matt Eustace; Eoin Donnellan, Darren Maguire, Cathal McCabe; John McAndrew, Sean Higgins; Paul Maguire, Kevin Donovan, Ciaran Flanagan; Daniel Farrell, Neil Flynn, Harry Dunne. Subs: Jack Murnane for Harry Dunne (half-time); Sean Hever for Kevin Donovan (54 minutes); Luke Murnane for Eoin Donnellan (64 minutes).

ROUND TOWERS: Colin English; Robbie Burke, Michael Joyce, Liam McDonald; Hugh McDonald, Niall Fleming, Chris O'Mahony; Mark Waters, Cathal Daffy; David Kelly, Evan Flynn, Stephen Comerford; Matthew Kelly, Michael Murphy, Neil Scanlon. Subs: DJ Flynn for Matthew Kelly (44 minutes): Danny Kelly for David Kelly (55 minutes); Jack O'Neill for Robbie Burke (63 minutes).

REFEREE: Brendan Cawley