LATEST: Kildare pub closes its kitchen because weather is too hot for staff!

A gastropub in Naas has taken a radical decision to look after the welfare of its hardworking staff.

Bosses at the 33 South Main premises in the town centre said it was only fair to give its kitchen team a well deserved rest to allow them to enjoy the sweltering sunshine.

Managers added: "There will be no food offering in this extreme weather."

A post on the gastropub's Facebook page explained the thinking behind the radical decision:

"Have you ever worked in a busy kitchen before???

Not a lot of people know this but even in normal outside temperatures the kitchen can get as high as 30+ degrees

"So with this in mind and along with all of the amazingly hard work our kitchen team have been doing lately we feel it is only fair with the weather warning that we close our kitchen this Monday and Tuesday (18th & 19th) to give our team a well deserved rest and allow them to enjoy the heat outside… not the 40+ degrees it would get to inside the kitchen."

The premises said it's bar service will be open as normal from 3pm until late this evening serving coffee, beer, cocktails, wines, spirits and soft drinks, crisps, peanuts for all.





