Exhibition by artist Mark Barber runs in Kildare Town Library

Pictured Above: Dominic Thorpe (Visual Artist & Mentor), Marianne Vaughan (Leader of Outreach Services), Mark Barber (Artist), Lucina Russell (County Arts Officer), Celine Broughal (Manager Kildare Community Library) and Brian Cregan (Brian Cregan Photography). Photo: Martin Connelly.
An exhibition by artist Mark Barber entitled: Dragons and Knights and Other Things will run in Kildare Town Library for the next two weeks.
Mark said:
I have loved doing art since I finished school, then just carried on.
The Greek Myths had nine muses, my nine muses are: dragons, knights, birds, monsters, covers of a book, flags, symbols, characters from TV shows and characters from movies. That’s my muses!
My number one is dragons. I also read 100 pages a day and I do some craft.
I started my artwork in my last year of school, that was the first time I did art, only it was proper art, and it was my first piece I had framed!
Years followed and my skills in art became better, with more ideas, putting characters into stories, or, just
drawing made up characters and making it into a battle. I prefer to work mainly with pen and ink.
My favourite colours to work with are red, black and silver.
