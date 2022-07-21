Death of Kathy Fisher, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare

The death has taken place of popular Ballymore Eustace woman Catherine (Kathy) Fisher, one of the best known suppliers to the Naas Country Market.

Kathy sold free range eggs from her Rhode Island Red and Light Sussex hens and was a member of the market since 1966.

She held the record of being the longest serving member of the market which takes place every Friday morning at the Moat Theatre in Naas from 9.30 to 12.15pm.

It provides a range of produce including fruit, vegetables, flowers, eggs, honey, jams, preserves, crafts and a variety of home baking including a gluten free range.

Grandmother Kathy, who hailed from Elverstown, also baked scones and tarts for customers over five decades.

Interviewed by the Leinster Leader in 2015, Kathy said: "I can't believe it's been 50 years but I started selling eggs in the Market in 1965. It feels like yesterday. I have regular customers who come week after week and we have a chat and a laugh. I look forward to going to the town hall every week. Everything is homemade and there's great value.”

Kathy passed away on Saturday and is survived by husband Peter and children Marie, Catherine, William, Martin, Patrick, Jenni, Peter and 15 grandchildren as well her sister May and nephew Larry.

Her funeral took place to St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballymore Eustace, following requiem mass at the local church yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon.