Kildare politician calls for footpath between local hotel and new estate

Cllr Peggy O'Dwyer has requested that Kildare County Council consider installing a footpath between the Keadeen Hotel in Newbridge and the new housing development, Curragh Farm.
The issue was raised at the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District in Aras Chill Dara in Naas on Wednesday.
The council said that this location forms part of the National Transport Authority funded Newbridge Cycle Track Network
Project which is currently being designed.
Proposals for this area should include improvements for both pedestrians and cyclists, according to the Senior Engineer in the Sustainable Transport and Traffic Management section, Donal Hodgins.
