Traffic calming and cycling scheme nearly ready in Sallins, Kildare

Sallins
The traffic calming and cycle track scheme in Sallins is expected to be finished this month, according to Kildare County Council.
A Naas Municipal District meeting was told on July 12 that the final items of work to be completed are the widened footpath in the town centre.
This includes changes to the pedestrian crossing signals and providing junction platforms at Hillview, Castelfen, Castlesize, Sallins Park, Canal Road and Osberstown Drive.
The platforms will be undertaken by a specialist road surfacing contractor.
The meeting was also told that this is the scheme’s interim phase and comments and observations on the scheme can be brought to the public consultation phase for the full scheme.
Cllr Anne Breen said some people had complained about the dark colour of the bollards because of the risk of collisions.
