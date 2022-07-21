Search

21 Jul 2022

Kildare County Council staff 'not hiding behind Covid-19 to avoid meetings'

Kildare County Council staff 'not hiding behind Covid-19 to avoid meetings'

Aras Chill Dara, Naas

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

21 Jul 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare County Council staff are not using Covid-19 as an excuse to avoid meetings with the public about planning applications.

Cllr Brendan Weld  told the meeting he was unhappy that KCC officials would not undertake “pre-planning  in person with those seeking planning permission or their agents.

And he accused KCC of kicking the can down the road with its offer of reviewing this later in the year.

“We have to stop Kildare County Council using covid as an excuse,” he told a June 27 meeting, adding that he wanted the pre-planning meetings restored in September.

He was referring to a reply by council official Eoghan Ryan that since restrictions were introduced in respect of Covid-19 regulations in 2020, the vast majority of pre-planning consultations have taken place online in addition to telephone and email communication. 

Mr Ryan also said that the planning department has completed 106 online pre-planning meetings from January to May 2022.

He added: “Online consultation has proven to be a very efficient means of facilitating meetings for both staff and applicants, particularly in respect of commercial developments where a significant number of people participate in a meeting. The (council) recognises that there may be occasions where applicants would prefer an in-person meeting, and to that end, will review the position in Quarter 3 2022, in the hope that the current wave of covid will have stabilised.”

He also said he had received no complaints from the public.

Cllr Tim Durkan said face to face meetings are more valuable and he told of a person who was on their fourth application at a cost of €8,500 per application.

Cllr Nuala Killeen also called for the restoration of the meetings, saying that planning applications are complicated and personal to the people involved, as did Cllr Seamie Moore.

Cllr Noel Heavey said the idea should be an option only because some people prefer different means of communication, like email, texts or letters. He said applicants should have a choice.

Acting chief executive Sonya Kavanagh said the council is obliged to follow public health advice and she did not accept the pandemic is used as an excuse. She said options would be examined.

“We’re not saying no, we’ll consider it as an option. There is no issue with this, it’s about how we provide it and the timeframe. We need time to consider the implications,” she added.

A huge majority of the councillors were in favour of at least the option of in person meetings.

Read more Kildare news

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media