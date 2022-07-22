Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, July 22

The death has occurred of Rose ARDIFF (née Kelly)

Leixlip, Kildare / Walshestown, Westmeath



ARDIFF (Nee Kelly) (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Walshestown, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath) July 18th. 2022 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Rose, beloved wife of the late Aloysius (Alo) and dear mother of Ronan and Conor and a devoted grandmother of Rory and Kevin. Sadly missed by her loving sons, sisters Anne, Imelda and Sr. Patricia, daughters-in-law Audrey and Joanne, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

In accordance with Rose’s wishes a private family funeral took place on Thursday the 21st July in the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip followed by burial in Confey Cemetery.

“May she rest in Peace”

The death has occurred of Vera Redmond (née Doyle)

Campion Crescent, Kildare Town, Kildare



Peacefully, at St. James' Hospital surrounded by her lovely family. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Karen, son Marc, grandchildren Cian, Daniel, Jack and Connor, son-in-law Eoin, daughter in law Miriam, sisters Joney, Frances and Kathleen (RIP), brother Anthony, brothers-in-law Doney and Peter, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Vera Rest In Peace

Reposing at McWeys Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town (Eircode: R51 TE20) on Sunday from 5pm until 8pm with Rosary at 7pm. Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Monday morning to arrive at The Carmelite Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to "St. James' Hospital" https://www.supportstjames.ie/ways-to-donate/

The death has occurred of P.J. Davis

Kilberry, Athy, Kildare



Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie, daughters Joan, Jacinta, Andrea and Grace, sons Jimmy and Declan, sisters Frances, Josie, Phyllis and Martina, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence from 10am on Friday morning. Rosary at 9pm on Friday evening. Removal at 3pm on Saturday afternoon to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 3.30pm, see link http://www.parishofathy.ie/. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery.

Those who would like to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so in the 'Condolence' section below.

The death has occurred of Breda Maria Flood

Leixlip, Kildare / Carrigaline, Cork



FLOOD, Breda Maria, late of Leixlip and formerly of Carrigaline, Co. Cork and founder of School of English, Leixlip; 17th July 2022, (suddenly) at home. Beloved wife of Cormac and devoted mother of Claire and Lauren. Breda will be sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, relatives, friends, neighbours, colleagues, students and all who knew and loved her (especially her fur babies).

May Breda Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home on Friday, 22nd July, from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning, 23rd July, to the Church of St. Charles Borromeo arriving for 11am Requiem Mass. Breda’s funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam https://churchmedia.tv/confey-parish. Funeral thereafter to Confey Cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but cannot, may leave a message for Breda’s family in the “Condolence” section below.