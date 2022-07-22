LATEST: Man being questioned in Kildare Garda Station over assault in Monasterevin woods

FILE PHOTO
A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with a serious assault on a woman in her 20s in Monasterevin, on Sunday, July 17.
The man is currently being detained at Kildare Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
Gardaí said investigations into this incident at Moore Abbey Wood are ongoing.
Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone who was in the Monasterevin area on the date in question between 1pm and 5.20pm and who may have footage (including dash-cam) to make that footage available to them.
Gardaí would particularly like to speak with two women who assisted the injured party.
Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527 730, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.