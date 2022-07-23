Search

23 Jul 2022

Kildare Property Watch: Mixed use site in Maynooth on the market for €775,000

For sale

Kildare Property Watch: Mixed use site in Maynooth on the market for €750,000

The property for sale in Maynooth

Reporter:

Reporter

23 Jul 2022 12:33 PM

A prime property on Main Street, Maynooth, is on the market with Coonan Property. It is a two-story mixed-use space and is zoned ‘town centre’ in keeping with the town’s special status.

The accommodation includes a large retail area to the front of the building plus storage, together with a five-bedroom residence which has an outdoor area and vehicular access to the rear. Uses which would be allowed under the zoning include retail, commercial, residential, or restaurant, among others. The property is roomy, bright and the perfect place to run a business and home in this thriving town, according to the selling agent.

The site, above, outlined in white

This Main Street property is for sale by private treaty with an asking price of €775,000. For further information please contact Coonan Property on 01 628 6128 or info@coonan.com.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media