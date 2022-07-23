MISSING PERSON APPEAL: Woman, 49, missing from home in Nurney, Co Kildare

Missing person Andrea McCollum, Nurney
A 49-year-old woman is missing from her home in Nurney, Co Kildare.
Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Andrea McCollum, who is missing from her home in Nurney, Co.Kildare since Wednesday, July 20.
Andrea is described as being 5’ 6” in height with a thin build, brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen, she was wearing a grey hoodie, dark bottoms and runners.
Missing woman Andrea McCollum
Gardaí and Andrea’s family are concerned for her well-being.
Anyone with information on Andrea’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station 045 527 730 on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.