Search

24 Jul 2022

Tasty Kildare brews at Lock 13

Tasty Kildare brews at Lock 13

Lock 13

Reporter:

Reporter

24 Jul 2022 5:33 PM

Lock 13 Brewpub is based along the majestic Grand Canal in the picturesque village of Sallins, Co Kildare.

A family-run establishment, they are proud members of Good Food Ireland, showcasing simple yet tasty food made from the land matched with a drink made from the land from their very own onsite brewery, Kildare Brewing Company.

The atmosphere is relaxed and welcoming with a genuine pride for what they put on their plates, but also for what they put in their glasses.

Kildare Brewing Company was set up in 2017, to produce fresh, premium, local beer and it has proved very popular as Lock 13 only serves their own lagers, ales and now their own unique Flanagan’s Irish Stout which customers prefer to a mainstream brand.

Kildare Brewing Company uses locally-sourced malt in all its beer brews and their beers have a wide range of flavours to suit all tastes from big hoppy ales to a nice easy crisp lager. They are all brewed in front of you — as you savour their food and beer in their dining room you can see the brewery right in front of you.

They also brew ProKulture Organic Kombucha, which is a fermented tea which can be good for your gut health & immune system. They boast two flavours, Ginger & Lemongrass which is refreshing; and thirst quenching Blood Orange & Turmeric, which can be found on all Aldi stores nationwide. So why not grab a bottle today...

For more info follow them on Instagram or visit www.lock13.ie, www.kildarebrewing.ie, or www.prokulture.com.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media