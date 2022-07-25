Search

25 Jul 2022

Questions raised over original fire safety of Red House Hotel in Kildare

FILE PHOTO of the Red House Hotel

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

25 Jul 2022 12:33 PM

Questions have been raised whether the Red House Hotel between Naas and Newbridge was originally in compliance with fire safety regulations.

Cllr Noel Heavey called for the shuttered facility on the R445 be renovated in order to offer accommodation during the housing crisis.

However Chief Fire Officer Celina Barrett said she did not believe the building was in compliance with fire safety regulations and may require a new Fire Safety Certificate. 

Ms Barrett told the recent Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District meeting: "The original development was granted a Fire Safety Certificate, however, in the opinion of the Fire Authority, the Red House Hotel was not built in compliance with the granted certificate.

"The nature of any works that may be required to bring the building into compliance with the Fire Safety Regulations will be dependent on the proposed use of the building.

"Any new development at this location will require a new Fire Safety Certificate."

Kildare County Council has previously said that the property is currently in private ownership and would require the agreement of the owners to bringing forward the building as a functioning residence which would be suitable to provide housing.

It added that it is likely that significant analysis and works may be required.

The council also said it identified the sprawling property on the R445 as a possible location for refugees in a submission to Government departments in relation to the provision of accommodation.

Officials added that a detailed assessment of the property in terms of its suitability would have to be carried.

Sources of funding to pay for any improvements of the building would also have to be identified.

Last year the property was designated a derelict site by the council.

The Environment Section of the local authority has also given notice that the site has been entered in the Derelict Sites register.

In February 2005, a massive fire caused extensive damage to the landmark building.

County Limerick company Blockstar Ltd acquired the Red House site from NAMA in 2014.

Blockstar Ltd, which was established in 2008 and is registered in Kilmallock, is involved in the civil engineering and construction sector.

