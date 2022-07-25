Search

25 Jul 2022

24 apartments proposed for North Kildare, planning permission files reveal

File Pic: The documents note that the proposed development is in place of the previously permitted (but not commenced) five-storey apartment building.

Ciarán Mather

25 Jul 2022 12:33 PM

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

New apartments have been proposed for a site in North Kildare.

Planning permission documents lodged with Kildare County Council (KCC) show that Liffey Bridge Homes Limited has sought consent to construct a four-storey apartment building containing a total of 24 apartments at Green Lane, Easton in Leixlip.

The development will comprise of four one-bedroom, 16 two-bedroom, and four three-bedroom apartments.

The document noted: "The foregoing provides for modifications to the previously permitted site layout consisting of the omission of four car parking spaces to allow fire tender circulation around the proposed development.

"The proposed development is in place of the previously permitted (but not commenced) five-storey apartment building containing 28 units and amends the car parking layout permitted under ABP 311140-21/Kildare County Council Ref. 21/732."

The date received is listed as July 19, while the submission-by and due dates were listed as August 28 and September 12 respectively.

According to the site SoloCheck.ie, Liffey Bridge Homes Limited was set up on Thursday, March 22, 2018.

The company's current partial address is Kildare.

