Search

25 Jul 2022

Blood donation Clinic in Naas, Kildare, for four days this week

Blood donation Clinic in Naas, Kildare, for four days this week

All clinics are by appointment only. File Pic

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

25 Jul 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A blood donation clinic has opened in Naas today, and will run for a total of four days this week.

The clinic will operate at Monread Community Centre, Maudlins Avenue from 3.45pm to 8pm, from Monday to Thursday this week.

It should be noted that this clinic is by appointment only.

The Irish Blood Transfusion service is appealing to donors to come forward and make a donation, it says blood supply is low due to the summer holidays.

24 apartments proposed for North Kildare, planning permission files reveal

Tasty Kildare brews at Lock 13

Sponsored Content

To book an appointment you can freephone 1800 731 137.

The IBTS advises that donors eat something and have had plenty of cold drinks before giving blood.

It also recommends that people allow an hour and a half to complete the process at the clinic from the registration to refreshments.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media