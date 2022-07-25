Search

25 Jul 2022

All-Ireland winners Kerry stop off in Kildare to gather refreshments for journey home

All-Ireland winners Kerry stop off in Kildare to gather refreshments for journey home

Jack O'Connor brings the Sam Maguire back to Kildare

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

25 Jul 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

All-Ireland winners Kerry stopped off in Tougher's business park to gather refreshments for their long journey home after yesterday's final victory over Galway. The Sam Maguire has finally returned home to Kildare after 94 years and it was Jack O'Connor who brought it back, perhaps not in the way we all had hoped (dreamed) for when he started in charge of the Lilywhites in 2020.

The Leinster Leader nearly missed this exclusive as I drove out of the car park after my lunch when I spotted the Kerry bus. I was too far gone to do a 180 so a quick trip around the roundabout and I was back on their tails. I was rushing at this stage, looking for something for this piece as members of the squad exited the shop with green aluminum cans to quench their thirst, when I spotted Sam Maguire out and about. It was a split second decision but here it is...

I wouldn't be one for pictures (as you may be able to tell) but I saw a chance and I'll say I did it for Kildare. It's been too long since a Kildare man held that trophy but I am disappointed to report they did ask for it back afterwards. Maybe next year.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media