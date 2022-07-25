PHOTO GALLERY: Hopkins festival launched in Newbridge College in Kildare

The latest, long-anticipated iteration of the Gerard Manley Hopkins festival has been launched in the town of Newbridge.
The festival, which celebrates the life of renowned English poet and Jesuit priest Gerard Manley Hopkins, opened at 7pm in the theatre of Newbridge College.
British ambassador to Ireland Paul Johnston officiated the opening of the event, while the newly-appointed Newbridge mayor Suzanne Doyle (Fianna Fáil), her recently appointed deputy Tracey O' Dwyer (Fine Gael), Minister Martin Heydon TD (Fine Gael) and Cllr Mark Stafford (Fine Gael) were also in attendance.
Attendees were treated to a gallery of various works from local artists, which were also available to purchase.
This gallery was organised by Leinster Printmaking Studio.
Pictured above is Desmond Egan, British Ambassador Paul Johnston, Nicola Johnston and Minister Martin Heydon
All photos by Aishling Conway
