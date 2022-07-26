Intel appoints two people with Kildare links as vice presidents of the company

Intel has announced the promotion of two Irish people to the role of Vice President of Intel Corporation.

The appointees are Eamonn McGovern, General Manager, Manufacturing Quality and Reliability, who becomes a Vice President of Manufacturing, Supply Chain and Operations and Seán O’Sullivan, the General Manager, Corporate Strategic Procurement who also becomes a Vice President of Manufacturing, Supply Chain and Operations.



Eamonn McGovern

Eamonn is based at Intel’s campus in Leixlip, Co. Kildare and is the leader of Manufacturing Quality and Reliability, a large, cross-functional, global organisation with teams across Intel’s Asia, Europe, Israel, Costa Rica and US manufacturing sites. Eamonn has 35 years’ experience in the semiconductor industry, firstly working for Fujitsu Microelectronics in a high-volume Assembly and Test operation before joining Intel in 1991 at the start of the Fab 10 project.



Eamonn has held a number of roles in Product Engineering, Integration, and Quality & Reliability in wafer fabrication as well as Supply Chain Quality Management, Customer Quality Support and Boards Assembly. He also completed multiple US-based assignments in California, Arizona, New Mexico, Oregon as well as Swindon in the UK.



Eamonn is a native of Athboy in Co. Meath and he studied Mechanical Engineering in DIT Dundalk. After returning from his many assignments in the US, he settled with his family in Kilbride Co. Meath where he has lived for the past 22 years. Outside of work Eamonn has many passions including spending quality time with his wife Angela, sons Callum, Jake and Zack, his love for the GAA and his lifelong love of Arsenal Football Club. Eamonn has built strong network connections with the local Kilbride GAA club and through the support of the Intel Involved Matching Grant Program, has brought over $100,000 in project funding to the Club and the community.



Seán O’Sullivan

Seán O’Sullivan, who is based in Ireland, is the Global Head of Corporate Strategic Procurement within the Manufacturing, Supply Chain and Operations organisation at Intel. In this role, he leads indirect sourcing and procurement, an organisation of supply chain professionals that spans over a dozen countries, with the charter to enable and deliver strategic sourcing capabilities for Intel in categories such as IT, sales & marketing, consulting, contingent workforce, third-party logistics, transportation, employee benefits, and travel. Seán is the first non-US person at Intel to lead this organisation.



Prior to his current role, and while based in Arizona in the US, Seán held various senior director positions including establishing a global sourcing center of excellence and leading the IT and Sales and Marketing Strategic sourcing functions. Seán is a twenty-five-year supply chain veteran at Intel, first joining the Materials team in 1997 to support the ramp of Fab 14. Prior to joining Intel, Seán worked in the financial services sector in Europe with Irish Life & Permanent and Ulster Bank.



Seán was born in Killarney, Co. Kerry but grew up in Celbridge, Co. Kildare where he was a student in Salesian College. Seán holds a Bachelor of Business Studies degree from Dublin City University and a postgraduate degree in Information Technology from Maynooth University. Like Eamonn, Seán is a passionate GAA man and lifelong member of Celbridge GAA with whom he played at every level. He and his wife, Keira, herself an Intel alumnus and now Interior Designer, and their three children, Ava, Evan, and Saoirse are currently based back home in Ireland, having also spent extensive time in the US.



Irish Vice Presidents at Intel

This brings to eleven the number of Irish, or Ireland based, people who now hold Vice President positions in the company. Cork born Dr Ann B. Kelleher was last year named as Executive Vice President and is the General Manager of Technology Development at Intel. Ann-Marie Holmes, the Co-General Manager of Intel Worldwide Semiconductor Manufacturing, was named as a Corporate Vice President of Intel’s Manufacturing, Supply Chain and Operations organisation last year. Eamonn Sinnott, who was recently named as the Interim Site Manufacturing and Operations Manager for Intel’s new manufacturing development in Magdeburg Germany, Joe McDonnell, General Manager of Strategic Planning, who is based in Arizona, and Fab 24 Factory Manager Neil Philip, are all Vice Presidents of Intel’s Manufacturing, Supply Chain and Operations organisation.



Dermot Hargaden, who is based in Co. Cork, is General Manager of Sales & Business Management, Programmable Solutions Group and Vice President, Sales and Marketing Group. Paul Scully is a Vice President in the Human Resources organisation where he is the Director for Europe, Middle East and Africa Region and John Healy is the General Manager, Platform Management and Customer Engineering and Vice President, Internet of Things Group. Rory O’Connor, who is the Director of Global Logistics at Intel, is a Vice President in the Global Supply Chain organisation.