Kildare court orders goods to be destroyed

An order to have a quantity of goods destroyed was handed down by Naas District Court.

The items were the subject of a police property application under legislation used to deal with property which comes into the possession of the gardaí in circumstances where the owner is unknown or can’t be traced.

The court heard on July 13 that a car was stopped by the gardaí in Blessington on a date in March 2016.

The vehicle was believed to have been involved in a theft incident in Baltinglass.

Some property was found in the vehicle relating to the incident in Baltinglass but there was other property in it which the gardaí suspected to have been stolen.

None of the occupants of the vehicle could take ownership of the property in the absence of evidence that they owned it such as receipts and they had no knowledge of it.

The property, understood to be grocery items, had no identifying marks and the owner or owners could not be traced.

The order for the destruction of the property was given by Judge Cephus Power.

