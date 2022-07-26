Search

26 Jul 2022

Fogarty stars as St.Laurence's beat Confey in perfect SFC Group D start

St.Laurence's and Clogherinkoe get off to perfect SFC Group D start

St Laurence's Stephen Mann slips his hand pass away as Confey Paul Divilly moves in DURING THE the SFC, Group D clash. Photo: Sean Brilly

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

26 Jul 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Joe Mallon Motors Senior Football Championship Group D round 1

Confey 0-9

St.Laurence’s beat Confey to get their Senior Football Championship group D campaign off to the perfect start. It was a crucial tie for both sides in a group that is sure to be full of tight games.

Larries talisman Padraig Fogarty more than delivered in this one with an incredibly impressive 1-7, managing more scores on the board than his entire opposition today. 

It was an underwhelming first half from both sides with Confey leading by one at the break but St.Laurences came out of the second half traps like a shot with Felix Lawler opening the scoring. 

The corner forward would then be involved in the next three scores, setting up his teammates Chris Fenner and Padraig Fogarty for points. Lawler was instrumental in the Larries second half surge and put on a brilliant display in the second half, which included an excellently dispatched long range free off the deck.

Lawler’s contribution to wasnt limited to points as his effort came back off the post to Adam Steed in the 48th minute who passed to that man Fogarty to smash home and put this game to bed. That goal left the score at 1-12 to 0-7 and it was all but over.

It seemed to be as simple as Confey played as well as they did in the first half but Larries had raised their game, Confey had no answer to it.

Paul Divilly got scoring proceedings under way in the first half with a well-taken point after just 30 seconds. It would be another 10 minutes before we saw another white flag raised as both got off to a sluggish start. It was Divilly again who would break the long wait for another with another decent point. 

Half way through the first half the score was still stuck at 0-2 to no score when Chris Fenner opened St.Laurence’s account for the day. Spectators can thank Fenner for that score more than usual as the game's quality seemed to improve from this point onwards.

Laurence’s through first Jason McHugh and then Padraig Fogarty got themselves back within touching distance of their opponents. But James Gately registered Confey's score of the game with a brilliant point. 

A simple set-piece in response from Padraig Fogarty brought the sides just a point apart at 0-5 to 0-4 in Confey’s favour. But the strong breeze on the day would be on the Larries side for the second half. 

The Larries found that scoring touch of old in that second half and their key forwards really came alive when it mattered most. The win is massive for St.Laurence’s in this group and puts them on a strong path to get a quarter final spot.

Conversely Confey looked to improve very little from their preliminary game against Clane despite their seemingly stronger lineup. They find themselves in a tough spot in group D now.

Scorers

St.Laurence’s, Padraig Fogarty 1-7, Chris Fenner 0-2, Felix Lawler 0-2, Jason McHugh 0-1, Oisin Grufferty 0-1.

Confey, James Gately 0-4, Paul Divilly 0-2, Joe Kilbane 0-2, Niall Cawley 0-1.

Teams

St.Laurence's: Richard Redden; Michael O'Sullivan, Niall Clynch, Eoin Curley; Niall O'Connor, Kevin Eustace, Stephen Mann; Mark Glynn, Conor Perse; Oisin Grufferty, Jason McHugh, Adam Steed; Felix Lawler, Padraig Fogarty, Chris Fenner.

Subs: Alex Mackey on for ChrisFenner (52 minutes), Aaron Gorman on for Conor Perse (53 minutes).

Confey: Colin Heeney; Colm Chan, Kieran Kilbane, Andy Moore; Shane Dineen, Conor Dennehy, David Slattery; Paul Divilly, Ciaran Lyons; Niall Cawley, Joe Kilbane, Oisin Casey; Conor Jennings, James Gately.

Subs: Neil Ryan on for Oisin Casey (Half time).

Referee: Brendan Cawley

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media