Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, July 27

The death has occurred of Moira Bolger (née Walshe)

McDonnell Drive, Athy, Kildare



Moira Bolger (nee Walshe), McDonnell Drive, passed away peacefully in Naas Hospital on 26th July, 2022. Predeceased by her husband Jim, her brother John and brother-in-law Tosh. Much-loved mother of Denise and Peter, grandchildren Carol, Colin and Mark, great granddaughter Katie, daughter-in-law Mary, brother Eamon and sister Helen. She will be sadly missed by her loving daughter and son, grandchildren, great grandchild, daughter-in-law, brother, sister, sisters-in-law Joan and Rita, nephews, nieces, extended family neighbours and friends.

Moira will repose at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Athy, Eircode: R14 NX80 on Wednesday 27th July, from 5pm concluding with Rosary at 7pm. Removal by Thompson’s Funeral Directors on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Michael’s Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s (New) Cemetery, Athy. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed and can be viewed by clicking on the following link Athy Parish Webcam.

Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” below.

The death has occurred of Peter William Meaney

Stradbally, Laois / Kilcullen, Kildare



Peter William Meaney, Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally, Co Laois & formerly of Abbeyleix and Giltown, Kilcullen, Co Kildare, who died on July 26th 2022. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Daniel, sister in law Sally, cousin Pat, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Funeral arriving at The Church of the Sacred Heart and St Brigid, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare, on Friday 29th, for 11am requiem Mass, burial afterwards in Two Mile House Cemetery, Naas via Giltown. The funeral Mass will be live-streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv. Please feel free to leave a message of sympathy for Peter's family in the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Sean O'Connor

Celbridge, Kildare / Dublin 3, Dublin



O’Connor (Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Annesley Square, Dublin 3) July 24th., 2022 (suddenly) at the Mater Hospital, Sean, beloved husband of May and dear father of Niall and Colm and a cherished grandfather of Katie, Anna, Caoimhe and Layla May; deeply regretted by his loving family, Niall’s partner Jen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his home on Thursday evening (July 28th) until 8 pm. Removal on Friday morning (July 29th) to St Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Sean’s funeral service may be viewed (live only) by following this LINK. Family flowers only, please.

The death has occurred of Anna (Betty) O'SHEA (née Dunne)

Craddock House Nursing Home and late of Patrician Avenue, Naas, Kildare



Peacefully in Naas Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Patrick. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Marian, Anna, Nuala and Bernadette, sons Martin, Noel, Joe, Robert, Ken and Darren, sisters Rosaleen and Sally, brother Joe, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours, many friends and the staff and residents of Craddock House Nursing Home.

“May Betty Rest In Peace”

Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Thursday form 3pm to 7pm with Rosary at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 10am in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas. Funeral afterwards to Dardistown Crematorium (eircode K67 HP26). Family flowers only please. House Private.