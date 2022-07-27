Suncroft and Monasterevin share the spoils in thrilling IFC group D draw

The Auld Shebeen Bar Athy Intermediate Football Championship Group D

Suncroft 1-13

Monasterevin 2-10

The opening Group D losers group in the Auld Shebeen Athy IFC saw two teams, who had lost out to Allenwood and Rathangan the previous week, given the chance to make amends.

At the end of 60 minutes it took a superb Wayne Fitzpatrick free to draw the sides level. Monasterevin were the more accurate in the opening half and they lead 2-6 to 1-6 at the break. Fionn Dowling opened the scoring for Suncroft after two minutes but two Ryan Bannon scores in the third and fifth minutes and his side one up.

When Eoghan Lawless was fouled Fionn Dowling levelled it up at 0-2 each after eight minutes. Monasterevin then assumed control and Padraig Nash pointed on 9 before getting on the end of some good Monasterevin approach work and though Suncroft should have cleared Nash shot low past John Brown.

Fionn Dowling then pointed his third before the ever busy Jack Doyle goaled to level it up on 13. The sides were level again after 20 when Ryan Bannon and Jack Doyle traded points before Cormac Stapelton and Fionn Dowling again swapped points from play and a free. Eoghan Lawless again the fouled as his pace at full forward was causing Monasterevin concern.

After Tom Martin got upfield from centre back to point Suncroft lead for the first time since the second minute. A Wayne Fitzpatrick goal and a Ryan Bannon free saw Monasterevin lead by three after an entertaining opening half.

The second half promised much and it was Suncroft who held Monasterevin to four pointed frees in that closing 30 minutes.

Two early points from a Fionn Dowling, again after Lawless was fouled,and Chris Phillips had the Croft back to within a point and now playing their best football.

Wayne Fitzpatrick pointed a free on 40 for Monasterevin's opening point of the half to extend the lead to two.

Suncroft did respond and tigerish tackling and their ability to win dirty ball saw them hit three unanswered points through Fionn Dowling with two and a monster 40 metre effort Conn Kehoe to put the boys in green and red one up with 10 minutes to play

The trusty left boot of Fitzpatrick had the sides level again on 53 after Padraig Nash was fouled. The sides couldn't be separated as we closed in on the last five minutes. Suncroft looked the most likely winners and after two Fionn Dowling frees for a pick-up and over carrying Suncroft were ahead again as we hit the sixty minute.

Ryan Bannon, Mark Kelly missed chances for a draw and when Paul Maloney hit the post you felt the Croft might hold on.

When Maloney's effort came off the post John Brown was on hand to clear the danger. His pass to Tom Martin saw the Kildare U20 player dumped to the ground and much to the surprise of all and sundry referee Damien Whelan adjudged against Martin for over carrying and from 20 metres out on the sideline Wayne Fitzpatrick kicked a spectacular score to leave it 2-10 to 1-13 at full time.

Compliments to both teams on a highly entertaining encounter and neither team deserved to lose.

Both teams will be happy after last week's reversals and an opportunity for both to push to the later stages awaits.

SUNCROFT: John Brown; Mikey Troy, Thomas Robotham, Corey O'Sullivan; Sean Browne, Tom Martin 0-1, Sam Murphy; Fionn Dowling 0-9 (8 frees), Conn Kehoe 0-1; Chris Phillips 0-1, Senan Brannock, Jack Doyle 1-1; Ciaran Troy, Eoghan Lawless, Mark Browne. Subs: Conor Martin for Corey O Sullivan (34 minutes); Maurice Moran for Sam Murphy (55 minutes).

MONASTEREVIN: Adam Forde; Gary Morrissey, Cormac Stapelton 0-1, Gavin Worrell; Leonard Havens, DJ Earley, Cian Harrison; Eoin Stapelton, Sean Kavanagh; Mick Donohoe, Paul Maloney, Wayne Sharpe; Wayne Fitzpatrick 1-3 (3 frees), Ryan Bannon 0-5 (3 frees), ,Padraig Nash 1-1. Subs: Mark Kelly for Wayne Sharpe (45 minutes); John O Toole for Leonard Havens (45 minutes).