Gardaí and road safety experts check HGVs on Kildare/Wicklow border

Gardaí and road safety experts checking a HGV / Photo: AN GARDA SIOCHANA
HGVs and other vehicles were checked for road worthiness in Baltinglass this week.
Superintendent Rory Sheriff and Baltinglass Road Policing Unit were involved in the operation.
They were assisted by colleagues from the Road Safety Authority and Wicklow County Council's Waste Enforcement Section.
Several offences were detected at a checkpoint including loose wheels, worn tyres, no lights and no seatbelts.
