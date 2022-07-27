Suspected €10,000 heroin haul was found in Newbridge, Kildare gardaí claim

The substances were found on the Main Street of Newbridge (Pictured, Google Maps).
A suspected haul of heroin was discovered in Newbridge, Naas District Court was told on Thursday, July 21.
Gardaí claimed that they found what they believe to be around €10,000 worth of heroin, belonging to Andrew Mahoney, with an address listed as 7 Shackleton Terrace, Lucan, Dublin.
The substances were found on January 21 last on the Main Street of Newbridge.
Gardaí also alleged that they found €36,000 in cash belonging to the 39-year-old defendant.
Judge Michéle Finan adjourned the case to October 20.
