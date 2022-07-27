LATEST: Experts sought to work on unique feature beside Canal in Kildare

The Four Pots feature beside the Canal at Digby Bridge / Image courtesy of IWAI Kildare
Waterways Ireland are currently seeking specialist conservation repairs to a historic structure known as The Four Pots beside Digby Bridge near Sallins.
The experts must have skills in specialist stone and brick repairs and repointing using lime and sand mortar, as well as vegetation treatment.
The Four Pots is located at the Grand Canal towpath close to Digby Bridge.
The feature consists of circular basins inter connected by tunnels and also connected to the canal.
The structure was built in the late 1800s, as an overflow system.
The four circular channels of varying depth helped reduce the water pressure and volume rate before water was discharged from the canal back to the River Liffey.
