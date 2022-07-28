Search

28 Jul 2022

Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, July 28

RIP to the late John O'Connell

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

28 Jul 2022 11:33 AM

The death has occurred of John O'CONNELL
Celbridge, Kildare

O’CONNELL, John (Celbridge, Co. Kildare) July 26th 2022 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at the Mater Private Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Kay and much loved father of Brian, Paul and Claire.

Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughter, daughters-in-law Sophie and Elaine, grandchildren Aisling and Aidan, sister Anne, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Cunninghams Funeral Home, Celbridge, on Sunday (31st July) from 4pm to 6pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge, on Tuesday morning (August 2nd) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by cremation at Newland’s Cross Crematorium.

John’s funeral Mass may be viewed online (live only) by clicking this LINK followed by his committal service by clicking this LINK.

Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your own choice.

The death has occurred of Antoinette Franken (née McKenna)
Kilteel, Kildare / Kilmeague, Kildare

Franken (nee McKenna), Antoinette, England and late of Kilteel, Co. Kildare, June 28th 2022, peacefully, deeply regretted by her loving son Chandler, daughter Angel, sisters Rita, Marina, Nina, Margaret and Ann, brothers Sean and Tommy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friend.

 

Rest In Peace

 

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous on Monday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am to arrive at The Church of The Most Holy Trinity, Allen for 11am funeral mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Phyl HICKEY
Craddockstown, Naas, Kildare

Very deeply regretted by her loving sister Anne-Marie, brothers Kieran, John B. and Timothy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

 

"May Phyl Rest In Peace"

 

Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Friday from 3 o’c. to 6 o’c. with prayers at 5.30 o’c. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 10 o’c. in the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas and afterwards to St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Liz) ROCHE (née Broe)
Campion Crescent, Kildare Town, Kildare

ROCHE, Elizabeth (Liz), (née Broe) – 25th July 2022, (Stourbridge (UK) and formery of Campion Crescent, Kildare), Surrounded by her loving family and in the wonderful care of the staff at Russells Hall Hospital. Predeceased by her partner John, father Noel, Mother Kitty and brother Des. Liz will be missed by her daughter Alison, sons David and Stephen, grandkids Lynn, Harry and Austin, sisters, brother and sisters-in-law, friends, family and neighbours.

---------------------------------------------------

Liz's funeral will take place in Stourbridge (UK) on Wednesday, 3rd August.

 

"May she rest in peace."

