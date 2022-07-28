Kildare County Council praised for its commitment to renewable energy as solar farm gets green light

The company behind a €100m solar farm near Punchestown Racecourse has praised Kildare County Council for its commitment to renewable energy — despite dozens of local objections.

Dublin-based firm Strategic Power Projects (SPP) Limited has been given the green light for the 35-year facility on 129 hectares at Swordlestown off the Naas to Ballymore Eustace road.

The developers claim the solar farm could produce enough power to provide clean energy to 20,500 homes in the area.

However, Kildare County Council’s planning department has received over 100 objections from local residents as well as the equine industry.

Punchestown Racecourse said the plans caused “grave concerns” and added “the consequences of this development proceeding whereby there is any potential negative impact could prove seriously detrimental to the future of Punchestown Racecourse.”

The Irish Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association said the immediate area contains five stud farms with 130 horses stocked at any one time.

The representative body added that 230,000 solar panels on prime grazing land “is not compatible with the business of stud farming”.

A local resident, Dermot Cantillon, said he travels the routes every day and they are narrow and barely capable of supporting the current traffic.

He added: “It would be impossible to traverse the area during construction.”

Cllr Tracey O’Dwyer said the location is at odds for this type of industrial operation and she added that it is virtually impossible for a local resident to get planning permission for a domestic dwelling.

Local vet Dr Hugh Dillon questioned if installing solar panels was the best use of prime agricultural land. He added he was extremely concerned about the negative effect on biodiversity.



Helicopters

Cllr Colm Kenny of the Green Party suggested that the project could have a negative impact on aviation safety in the area, in particular helicopters that fly to racing events or music concerts.

In a statement issued to the Leader, SPP welcomed the decision of the council and praised its commitment to supporting renewable energy.

Managing director Paul Carson said: “Kildare County Council is clearly satisfied that our project is acceptable in planning and environmental grounds.



Renewable energy

“The decision demonstrates that Kildare County Council is committed to supporting renewable energy projects in the area and playing their part in addressing the significant challenge of delivering on climate action.”

Mr Carson added: “We are incredibly encouraged by the outcome of this planning decision. The deployment of Solar PV in Ireland Is urgently needed in order to meet its target for 80% renewable electricity on the network by 2030.

“Developments such as the proposed project are not only essential to achieving renewable energy goals, but also to achieving the wider goal of de-carbonising the economy in Ireland in line with the coalition governments Climate Action Plan.”

SPP said that when the development at Swordlestown is operational, it will have a long-term and positive impact on the local, regional and national economy.

Mr Carson added: “It will generate direct and indirect employment during both the construction and operational phases.

“It will provide a form of agricultural diversification which is essential to sustain the country’s rural economy.”

The company also said that Swordlestown was carefully selected for the solar development after detailed assessments.

Standing stones

Local historians also said there were several historical monuments in the area such as megalithic standing stones which are 4,000 years old.

Another local resident Teresa Nangle said it would be a shame to see the nearby landscape ‘marred’ by a highly visible solar panel development.

She also said she was concerned about the level of noise coming from the site during the construction stage

A total of 51 electrical transformer units will be built on the site which will also include security fencing, landscaping and a CCTV system with pole mounted cameras.

An internal access road of a distance of 170m will also be constructed.

SPP said its team carried out extensive surveys and considered all aspects of potential socio-environmental impacts which were detailed in a very comprehensive planning application.

The company added: “We then addressed a request for further information from Kildare County Council through another submission.

“The team carried out extensive local community engagement and were generally very well received in the area.

“The consultation process allowed us to consider the overall plan and we took local concerns on board which resulted in significant amendments to the project, including a reduction in scale.

“As renewable energy developers, we are experiencing a sea change in public opinion of these projects.

Reaching Ireland's climate change targets is everyone’s responsibility, and this message is now nestled firmly in the public mindset.”