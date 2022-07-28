LATEST: Brand new town on Kildare border to have 8,000 homes and eight schools

A new town for more than 20,000 people is set to be built off the N7 on the border of Kildare and Dublin.

The government signed off on a €186 million funding package on Wednesday to help build 8,700 new homes in the new Clonburris town located between Lucan, Clondalkin and Liffey Valley.

The funds will be used to provide the housing for some 23,000 people, along with transport, water, community and public park infrastructure.

The development of the area, led by South Dublin County Council, is set to see the construction of two train stations, 15.5 kilometres of cycle and walkways, more than three kilometres of canal frontage, and links to roads including the M50, N7 and N4.

Eight schools will also be built, along with 31,115 square metres of employment offices.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien, said the development will be “the first project of its kind in a generation”.

He added: “This funding will make it possible for a whole new town to be built in west Dublin, the first project of its kind in a generation, one which was strongly supported by the Taoiseach and the wider Government.



“Clonburris will be a well-designed town with over 8,700 homes, good transport links and vital amenities and services. Up to 2,600 of these homes will be social and affordable homes delivered by my Department and South Dublin County Council.

“Today’s announcement illustrates the ever-growing reach of the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund in revitalising our cities and towns, improving their offering as places in which to live, work, visit or invest.”