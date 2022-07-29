Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, July 29

The death has occurred of Loretta Moran (née O'Hara)

Ballinagar, Ballylinan, Laois, R14 K579 / Carlow / Athy, Kildare



(Formerly of 79 St. Killian's Crescent, Carlow). Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband John, children Aisling, Caragh, Georgina, Robert and Marc, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence from 5pm on Friday evening (July 29th) with Rosary at 8pm. Removal at 10.30am on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Abban's Church, Killeen for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Those who would like to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so in the 'Condolence' section below.

The death has occurred of John O'CONNELL

Celbridge, Kildare



O’CONNELL, John (Celbridge, Co. Kildare) July 26th 2022 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at the Mater Private Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Kay and much loved father of Brian, Paul and Claire.

Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughter, daughters-in-law Sophie and Elaine, grandchildren Aisling and Aidan, sister Anne, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Cunninghams Funeral Home, Celbridge, on Sunday (31st July) from 4pm to 6pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge, on Tuesday morning (August 2nd) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by cremation at Newland’s Cross Crematorium.

John’s funeral Mass may be viewed online (live only) by clicking this LINK followed by his committal service by clicking this LINK.

Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your own choice.

The death has occurred of Bernard (Benny) O'GORMAN

Ladytown, Newbridge, Kildare



It is with the greatest of sadness that we announce the passing of Bernard (Benny) O'Gorman, aged 88, who died suddenly and unexpectedly on the 26th of July 2022.

Beloved husband of Mary and father of Sean, Anne, Colette, Bernard, Niall, Claire and Irene. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, brother Sean, sisters Mai and Breda, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

"May Benny Rest In Peace"

House Private Please

Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Sunday from 3pm to 6pm. Funeral on Monday with Mass at 10am in the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas and afterwards to St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed on the parish website at www.naasparish,ie.

The death has occurred of Anne Therese Walding

The Maws, Kilcock, Kildare



Born in Palmerston Nth, New Zealand.

Died suddenly but peacefully, surrounded by her family and friends in the care of the doctors and nurses of Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

Anne, beloved daughter of the late Charles and Norrie. Her death leaves her sons Sean and Cormac bereft. Her loss is also felt by John Meyler, her sister Catherine, her brothers Charles, Peter, and Luke, Aunty Nance, her nieces, nephews, and the extensive family of friends, colleagues, and neighbours she leaves behind.

May She Rest In Peace.

Anne will be lying in repose at her home in Kilcock on Friday 29th July from 5:30pm. Her funeral Mass will be held at St. Coca’s Church, Kilcock on Monday 1st at 11am, which you can view on the following link https://www.kilcockandnewtownparish.ie/webcam/ followed by cremation at 1:30pm in Dardistown Cremitorium, Collinstown Cross, K67HP26 which can be viewed via the following link https://www.dctrust.ie/location/dardistown/dardistown-chapel-webstreaming.html

Anyone wishing to leave a message for Anne's family may do so in the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Phyl HICKEY

Craddockstown, Naas, Kildare



Very deeply regretted by her loving sister Anne-Marie, brothers Kieran, John B. and Timothy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

"May Phyl Rest In Peace"

Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Friday from 3 o’c. to 6 o’c. with prayers at 5.30 o’c. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 10 o’c. in the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas and afterwards to St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas.