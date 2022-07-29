Search

29 Jul 2022

Gardaí issue safety advice ahead of bank holiday weekend in Kildare

Operation Fanacht to see 2,500 gardaí conduct thousands of checkpoints every day

FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

29 Jul 2022 1:33 PM

Gardaí have issued personal safety and crime prevention advice to people going out socialising over the bank holiday weekend.

This year has seen an increase in road fatalities on the same time last year, with 95 deaths and almost 700 serious injuries to date in 2022 - a 42% increase in fatalities.

Within 24 hours between Sunday and Monday four people died in separate road traffic incidents on Irish roads.

The advice is: 


• Drink alcohol responsibly.

• Never drink and drive, no matter the time of the day/night.

• Plan your night out, tell someone where you’re going & when you’ll be back.

• Don’t let your friends or family walk home alone - there is safety in numbers.

• If you have to, walk in well-lit areas and make sure you can be seen by passing traffic (reflective gear/torch).

• Take care when carrying personnel property (handbag, smart phone or tablet) in crowded areas, keep them in a safe location within view.

• Watch out for pickpockets in crowded areas; Keep handbags zipped and don’t put your wallet in your back pocket. In bars and restaurants take care about where you store coats and handbags.

• Park and lock your car in secure, well lit areas. Keep valuables including bags and coats hidden.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media