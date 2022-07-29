Gardaí issue safety advice ahead of bank holiday weekend in Kildare

Gardaí have issued personal safety and crime prevention advice to people going out socialising over the bank holiday weekend.

This year has seen an increase in road fatalities on the same time last year, with 95 deaths and almost 700 serious injuries to date in 2022 - a 42% increase in fatalities.

Within 24 hours between Sunday and Monday four people died in separate road traffic incidents on Irish roads.

The advice is:



• Drink alcohol responsibly.

• Never drink and drive, no matter the time of the day/night.

• Plan your night out, tell someone where you’re going & when you’ll be back.

• Don’t let your friends or family walk home alone - there is safety in numbers.

• If you have to, walk in well-lit areas and make sure you can be seen by passing traffic (reflective gear/torch).

• Take care when carrying personnel property (handbag, smart phone or tablet) in crowded areas, keep them in a safe location within view.

• Watch out for pickpockets in crowded areas; Keep handbags zipped and don’t put your wallet in your back pocket. In bars and restaurants take care about where you store coats and handbags.

• Park and lock your car in secure, well lit areas. Keep valuables including bags and coats hidden.



