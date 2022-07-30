Search

30 Jul 2022

Kildare Property Watch: Summer heats up for property auction results

Under the hammer

Kildare Property Watch: Summer heats up for property auction results

The property which sold at Broadford, Moyvalley

Reporter:

Reporter

30 Jul 2022 11:33 AM

Iamsold, whose online binding bids platform is used by over 300 auctioneers across Ireland, have noted strong interest and bidding on properties currently offered on their online bidding platform.

The company said interest remains strong on a wide range of property types, including family homes, builder’s projects, investment properties and also commercial/ land sales.

Patrick Folan, director for Iamsold commented, “After over two years of low stock levels, it seems that the property market may have turned a corner in terms of availability. Over the last couple of months, we have noticed an increasing level of supply coming to the market and we are up over 20% overall on previous months.

“While stock levels still are not where they were pre-Covid, the recovery in terms of supply looks to be underway. We want to remind anyone thinking of selling that Iamsold work on a ‘no sale, no fee’ basis, so not only is it an extremely attractive option for vendors, but also the pressure is on us to ensure we get results for our clients.”

Iamsold, along with many of their partner auctioneers, recently enjoyed a flurry for sales via the online binding bids platform, and are now taking entries for August’s online dates and the upcoming dates on September 8 and October 13.

Some of the successful recent sales include:

48B Botanic Avenue, Drumcondra, Dublin, which was sold by Kelly Bradshaw Dalton, Drumcondra. This exceptional investment property, situated in the heart of Drumcondra village, provides an investor with a rare opportunity to secure a significant building in a prime central location.

Popular with both local and national buyers, the property successfully sold via the binding bids platform for €1.35 million.

For sale by Team Lorraine Mulligan, Celbridge was a charming old-world style four-bed semi-detached cottage in Broadford, Moyvalley, Kildare offered at bids over €299,000. The well-located property had good interest levels and eventually sold for an impressive €320,000 to the delighted new owner.

Elsewhere in Mayo, CK Properties, Ballina, successfully sold a three-bed cottage needing refurbishment in Renbrack, just short distance to Foxford and Swinford. The property had strong interest from a number of buyers and the vendor accepted a binding bid of €102,500 prior to the July 21 auction date.

In Waterford, a well located 2two bed, semi-detached property in the heart of Bunmahon was sold by Radley Auctioneers, Dungarvan. No 2 Templeyvrick needing refurbishment will make a fine home or indeed holiday home, and thus enticed a wide range of buyers. After 22 bids were reached, the property was sold via the online auction for €122,500.

Iamsold also offered a number of lovely holiday homes for sale throughout July and below were some of those sales:

Sold with Kate O' Shea Auctioneers, Portarlington was a stunning, newly thatched, cottage at Clonavoe, Clonbulloge, Offaly. Built on a private site and this dream cottage requires updating but is full of character and proved extremely popular with buyers before selling for €90,000.

While in Dring, Co. Longford, John Columb & Co, sold a two-bed cabin set on the shore of Lough Gowna. The property offers the perfect getaway and had several invested holiday home buyers hoping to secure this unique home.

The property was successfully sold for €49,000 to a delighted new owner.

Iamsold are now taking entries for their upcoming online auctions on September 8 and October 13.

For more information on the iamsold binding bids platform or to discuss selling your property by auction,
call the iamsold team on 01 2440000 or visit their website www.iamsold.ie.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media