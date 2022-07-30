Search

30 Jul 2022

Kildare referee to take charge of senior camogie final

Cork and Kilkenny clash in Croke Park on Sunday week

Ray Kelly

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

30 Jul 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

tommy@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare's Ray Kelly has been appointed to take charge of the upcoming Camogie Senior Final when  Cork and Kilkenny clash on Sunday week, August 7, at Croke Park and throws-in at 4.15.

It will be the  experienced Robertstown man's fourth senior final who has taken charge of Ashbourne Cup Final 2022; All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Final 2021; Minor A All-Ireland Championship Final 2021; All-Ireland Senior Championship Final 2019; All-Ireland Senior Championship Final 2015; All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Final 2014; National League Division 1 Final 2018 and the National League Division 2 Final 2016.

Ray's umpires on the day will be Ray Kelly Snr, Paddy Nolan, Jordan Taaffe and Wayne Bagnall.

