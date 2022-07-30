Search

30 Jul 2022

Galway Races style win tops off huge week for recently-engaged birthday girl Sarah McDermott from Newbridge, Co Kildare

Sarah wows at racetrack

Sarah McDermott from Newbridge was Friday's Best Dressed at the Galway Races. Photograph: Hany Marzouk

Reporter:

Reporter

30 Jul 2022 10:33 PM

Sarah McDermott from Newbridge was the winner of the ‘Friday’s Most Stylish’ competition at the Galway Races.

The Kildare woman sported a patterned playsuit and a blazer co-ord by Kevin Jon from Harper Boutique in Galway. She matched her outfit with shoes from Carvela and a Prada handbag borrowed from a friend. She completed her race going outfit with a navy headpiece designed and made by Australian milliner Rebecca Share which she hired from Hats Amore, Newbridge.

Bláthnaid Treacy, Friday’s Most Stylish judge and RTÉ presenter; Marietta Doran, Friday’s Most Stylish judge and fashion stylist; presenter Marty Morrissey and winner Sarah McDermott from Newbridge; pictured at the Galway Races

The wonderful win topped off a most exciting week for Sarah as she got engaged to her now fiancé Eoin Stakelum last Sunday having just turned 30 a few days previously!  

Stylish winner Sarah McDermott, from Newbridge

Sarah's prize, sponsored by Athlone Towncentre, is worth over €3,500, including a €2,000 Athlone Towncentre gift card; a luxury two night break in the four star Sheraton Athlone Hotel in a deluxe tower room with dinner and spa treatments and a gift card for a piece of her choice from Fields The Jeweller, who are one of the many retailers located in Athlone Towncentre.

News

