31 Jul 2022

Kildare's Wildlife Watch: Rare bumblebee spotted on Lodge Bog

With the Irish Peatland Conservation Council

The Moss Carder bee. Picture: Paula Farrell

Reporter:

Nuala Madigan of the Irish Peatland Conservation Council

31 Jul 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

bogs@ipcc.ie

The Irish Peatland Conservation Council manage an area of bogland known as Lodge Bog North located close to Lullymore. With the support of volunteers annually, the populations of both the iconic bogland bird, the curlew, and the large heath butterfly, are monitored on the reserve.

The populations of both these bogland species are declining or under recorded.

The curlew has experienced a 98% decline in population since the 1980s while the status of the large heath butterfly is unknown as few monitor this raised bog specialist.

In early July, the Irish Peatland Conservation Council added another near-threatened species to the Lodge Bog species list, the moss carder bumblebee. This bumblebee can be identified by its ginger hair on the thorax (the part of an bumblebee’s body that supports the wings and legs) and the blonde hairs on the bumblebee’s abdomen (the body part of the bumblebee’s body that supports the digestive and reproductive organs).

One important feature in the identification of this bumblebee is the fact that there are no black hairs on the abdomen.

Looking on the National Biodiversity Data Centre’s virtual map featuring the locations of where this particular bumblebee has been found, it seems to have a widespread distribution across the country.

It is known that the moss carder bumblebee enjoys flower-rich habitats and there are many of these to choose from, ranging from gardens, parks, and grasslands to boglands, at this time of year.

When I took a closer look at the map of the moss carder bee distribution I understood why this particular native species is near threatened.

Rarities

Just taking County Kildare, I scanned each of the records and found that within our county there have been fewer than 40 individuals recorded. This is what makes the new record of the moss carder bee on Lodge Bog North significant as it provides both a new record, and indeed a new location, where this bumbleebee is found.

Watch out for bumblebees in your local area this week. Will you find the moss carder bumblebee? Don’t forget, if you come across a wildlife species that you would like help identifying, I would be happy to help. Contact me at bogs@ipcc.ie.

