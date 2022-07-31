Search

31 Jul 2022

Kildare Property Watch: Family home in popular Newbridge development for €380,000

27 The Hall, Curragh Grange, Newbridge: Four-bed dormer close to town for €380,000

Kildare Property Watch: Family home in popular Newbridge development

The home for sale at Curragh Grange, Newbridge

Reporter:

Reporter

31 Jul 2022 11:33 AM

A great family home in a popular Newbridge development is on the market for €380,000.

Number 27 The Hall, Curragh Grange, Newbridge, is for sale with Jordan Auctioneers.

Curragh Grange is a modern residential development of semi-detached and detached homes located just off the Green Road and Athgarvan Road only a short walk from the Town Centre. Built in 2005 by Ballymore Homes, overlooking a green area, the development has the benefit of a neighbourhood centre with Centra convenience store, doctor, pharmacy and hairdressers.

No 27 The Hall is approached by a tarmacadam drive to front with side access on both sides of house leading to a south-facing rear garden in lawn with a paved patio area. The property overlooks a green area.

The property extends to c 131 sq m (c 1,410 sq ft) of accommodation with the benefit of gas fired central heating, PVC double glazed windows, built-in wardrobes in three bedrooms, cream fitted kitchen and mostly oak floors downstairs.

The four-bedroom dormer bungalow has, downstairs, an entrance hall, sitting room, kitchen/diner, WC, two bedrooms and a utility room.

Upstairs there are two bedrooms, one ensuite, and a family bathroom.

The property is for sale through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers 045-433550 who is guiding €380,000 and who can be contacted for further information or appointment to view.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media