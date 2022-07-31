Kildare SHC: Naas continue to dominate

Naas wing back Harry Carroll delivers his pass to the inside forward line as Coill Dubh Johnny Byrne closes in
Naas once again showed their power and strength when they had a comfortable win over Coill Dubh in Round 2 of the UMPC SHC at Hawkfield on Saturday.
Maynooth defeated Clane while in Group B, Ardclough defeated Leixlip while Celbride and Confey drew.
Full results:
SHC GROUP A
Maynooth 1-14 Clane 1-11;
Naas 3-25 Coill Dubh 2-10.
SHC Group B
Ardclough 2-19 Leixlip 1-17;
Confey 2-14 Celbridge 1-17.
SHC 'B'
Eire Og Corrachoill 4-21 Kilcock 1-7
Moorefield 2-24 Celbridge 0-5;
Naas 2-22 Sarsfields 0-5.
