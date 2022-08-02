NEW: Plans lodged with Kildare County Council for laboratory based business in Newbridge

The Athgarvan Road in Newbridge
Plans have been launched for a laboratory-based business in Newbridge.
Shawhill Property Developments Limited submitted the application.
Being planned is the conversion of a 1,932.8 square metre existing engineering workshop and office areas on the Athgarvan Road to a light industrial complex.
The new building will be a mixture of laboratory, laboratory support, offices, customer area, meeting rooms and staff areas.
The plans involved the part demolition of single storey building and reconstruction of a single flat roofed extension.
An existing car park will be expanded to include 83 car parking spaces, 27 bicycle spaces and seven electrical vehicle charging spaces.
New internal circulation roads, footpaths, landscaping are also planned for the site which is 0.76 ha.
