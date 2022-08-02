Kildare court hears case involving alleged sexual assault on woman

The case was heard in Naas District Court on Thursday, July 28. File Photograph
A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman who is known to him was prosecuted at Naas District Court on Thursday, July 28.
The accused, who cannot be identified at present due to reporting restrictions as directed by the State, is accused of placing his hand on a woman’s backside in a non-consensual manner and making inappropriate comments about her body in Kildare on a date in 2016.
It was also heard that the incident took place after the woman had completed a workout.
Judge Michéle Finan adjourned the case to a date in November.
She also agreed to grant bail for the defendant, on the condition that he has no direct or indirect contact with the alleged injured party.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.