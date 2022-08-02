Newbridge garda who died after being struck by vehicle is remembered across Kildare this week

The late Garda William Roche (Photo: Garda.ie)
A Newbridge-based garda who died in the line of duty is being remembered this week.
On August 1, 1992, Laois native William Anthony Roche was investigating a road traffic accident at Morristown Upper, Newbridge when he was hit by another vehicle.
The 33 year old, who had 12 years of service, later died from his injuries.
The garda came from Shannon Street, Mountrath, Co. Laois.
According to the Garda.ie website, Garda Roche previously worked as a barman he joined An Garda Síochána in December, 1979.
On completion of training he was allocated to Kill-O-Grange Garda Station, Dublin in May, 1980 and also served in Carlow, Leighlinbridge, Kildare and Robertstown.
Garda Roche was single snf took a keen interest in Gaelic football and hurling.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.