Champions Naas beat Coill Dubh and put up another huge score in Kildare SHC

UPMC Senior Hurling Championship Group A

Naas 3-25

Coill Dubh 2-10

The final score line says it all and the score board doesn't lie. In the end there was no less than 18 points separating county champs, Naas, from Coill Dubh and when you consider the losers scored 1-2 in the dying minutes it gives an indication of the absolute supremacy of Naas in this Round 2 Group A (winners' group) of the UMPC SHC.

Naas are so far ahead of the pack it is frightening and they show little or no sign of tapering off, if anything they are showing signs of getting even stronger when you see the players were missing and the display of young Charlie Sheridan whose speed and accuracy is certainly adding to the scoring threat of the champions.

It was a game with a number of yellow cards, two reds (one player, one manager) but it could have been a lot more, in fact there should have been at least two more red cards while showing a manager a red card is simply nonsensical when all it means is he stands outside the barrier rather than inside.

Charlie Sheridan got the score board moving inside a minute and while Coill Dubh hit back when Adrian O'Sullivan found the Naas net with a brilliant strike but that was as good as it got.

Before the fifth minute Naas were in front, James Burke setting up Conan Boran for a goal; Jack Sheridan (who came in for a lot of attention and got very little protection from the match officials) hit another on the 12 minute and while it took Coill Dubh all of 26 minutes to raise another flag, in between Naas had clocked up an impressive 2-9.

By the half-time whistle the champs had this game well and truely in the bag when leading 2-13 to 1-3.

Another three points in the opening three minutes saw the gap widen before Mark Delaney, Coill Dubh's best player by a country mile, added two frees.

Naas looked so comfortable; strong at the back, dominant in the middle and a forward line that threatened to score at every opportunity.

Forty minutes on the clock and the lead was out to 2-20 to 1-5 and while Mark Delaney fired a 22m free to the Naas net, to make it 2-21 to 2-6 on 44 minutes.

Naas manager Tom Mullally was sent behind the barrier, obviously for a remark he made, possibly concerning a yellow card Rian Boran was shown just prior to that but it was really all semantics as Naas powered on, another three yellow cards were issued, how one of them at least was not red was baffling after a good auld skirmish; Chris Delaney was shown a red on 55 minutes as the game petered out with Naas winning in style.

Coill Dubh 'keeper Owen Lenehan picked up a yellow for a 'foul' on Jack Sheridan — fortunate it was not of a deeper hue — as the final whistle arrived Naas winning 3-25 Coill Dubh 2-10.

Scorers

Naas, Jack Sheridan 2-4, James Burke 0-8 (3 frees), Charlie Sheridan 0-3, Cian Boran 1-2, Brian Byrne 0-2, Cathal Dowling 0-2, Sean Mac Donncha 0-1, Harry Carroll 0-1, Rian Boran 0-1, Simon Leacy 0-1.

Coill Dubh, Mark Delaney 1-9 (7 frees), Adrian O'Sullivan 1-0, Johnny Byrne 0-1.

NAAS: Cormac Gallagher; John McKeon, Sean Mac Donncha, Peter O'Donoghue; Kevin Whelan, Conan Boran, Harry Carroll; Rian Boran, Simon Leacy; James Burke, Jack Sheridan, Charlie Sheridan; Brian Byrne, Cathal Dowling, Liam Walsh.

COILL DUBH: Owen Lenehan; Fionn Moran, Mark Grace, Joe Kenny; Paul Byrne, Conor Gordon, Mark Byrne; Dylan Brereton, Johnny Byrne; Oran O'Sullivan, Ross Carew, Adrian O'Sullivan; Enda Keane, Mark Delaney, Conor Carew. Subs: Chris Delaney for Paul Byrne (41 minutes); Declan Flaherty for Adrian O'Sullivan (56 minutes).

REFEREE: Fergus Devereux.