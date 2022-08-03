Gardai issue appeals for information as three teenagers go missing across Ireland

Gardai have issued three separate appeals for information on three teenagers who have gone missing in Ireland who were all last seen on Sunday.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 13 year old Reece Thornton, who was last seen at Clonsilla train station on the afternoon of Sunday, July 31

Reece is described as being 5’ 3” in height, of medium build with short brown hair. When last seen Reece was wearing a navy tracksuit with hood and grey and black runners with orange on the heel.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Reece, is asked to contact Blanchardstown Gardaí on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Reece Thornton

Gardaí are also seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Valerija Ivanova, 17 years, who is missing from the Limerick area. Valerija was last seen on Sunday, July 31.

Valerija is described as being 5' 4" in height, with long hair currently dyed brown, brown eyes and of slim build.



Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Henry Street on 061 212400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Valerija Ivanova

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17 year old Nicole McGinley who is missing from Quigleys Point, Co. Donegal since Sunday night, July 31.

Nicole is described as being approximately 5’ 2” in height with a medium build, short light brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen, Nicole was wearing a pink hoodie, black leggings and white runners.



Anyone with information on Nicole’s whereabouts are asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0002, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Nicole McGinley