Search

03 Aug 2022

Kildare children's podcast is nominated for Irish Podcast Awards

Kildare podcast is nominated for Irish Podcast Awards

Céire O'Donoghue of KidCast which is one of the nominees in the Irish Podcast Awards

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

03 Aug 2022 2:33 PM

Kildare-based children's podcast, KidCast, has been nominated for 'BEST FAMILY PODCAST' by the Irish Podcast Awards.

KidCast is created by kids for kids aged 5-12yrs and is produced by Naas local, Céire O'Donoghue. 

Céire is an actor and drama facilitator and also a mum of three who began the podcast during the Covid-19 lockdown keep her kids engaged in homeschool learning.

There is lots of local talent involved in the production including children from the Mercy Convent, Naas; St Corban's and Holy Child Ballycane primary schools.

There is also strong input from students from Theatric's Drama School in Naas, the Leah Moran Stage School in Naas, Newbridge and Kildare, the Brennan Performing Arts School in Leixlip and Maynooth and the Anne Maher School of Ballet in Naas and Newbridge.

The awards ceremony takes place in September but in the meantime KidsCast also has an opportunity to win a separate 'Listener's Choice' award by the public voting here:
https://www.theirishpodcastawards.ie/vote/

To tune in to the latest episode visit www.kidcast.ie  or you'll also find KidCast on all major listening apps including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

Meanwhile, KidCast is always on the search for co-hosts, newsreaders, feature contributors and more so if you know a child who would like to get involved you can contact info@kidcast.ie or message KidCast Podcast on Facebook.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media