Road resurfacing to take place on Northern Kildare road

Road resurfacing will take place on a road in North Kildare next week.

Kildare County Council (KCC) said that Kellystown Lane (L1014) will be closed from the Dunboyne Road (L1014/L1015)

to the Maynooth Road (R148).

The closure will be in place from Monday, August 8, to Friday, August 26.

ALTERNATIVE ROUTES:

HGV’s / PSV’s:

Eastbound vehicles approaching the closure on this road from the R157 Maynooth-Dunboyne road will be diverted West back to the R157 towards Maynooth then East on to the R148 Maynooth-Leixlip road.

Westbound vehicles approaching the closure from the R149 Lucan-Clonee road will be diverted East back to the R149 towards Lucan, through Lucan Village then West on the N4 to Leixlip.

All Other Vehicles

Eastbound vehicles approaching the closure on this road from the R157 Maynooth-Dunboyne road will be diverted South on the R149 (Captain’s Hill), then West on to Leixlip Main St. (R148) towards Maynooth, then North at Blacklion on to the R157.

Westbound vehicles approaching the closure from the R149 Lucan-Clonee road will be diverted South on the R149 (Captain’s Hill), then West on to Leixlip Main St. (R148) towards Maynooth, then North at Blacklion on to the R157.

According to KCC, diversionary routes will be clearly signposted.

Emergency access and restricted Local Access will be maintained.

Road will be opened early if works are completed early.

KCC added: "Your co-operation is appreciated, and any inconvenience caused is regretted."